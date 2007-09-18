ChroMac Pimps Your iMac in Chrome or Gold

Is a standard iMac not gaudy enough for you? Do you feel the need to coat every piece of electronics in either gold or chrome? Do you enjoy paying a $400 to $500 premium for a fancy case? Then ChroMac is the solution! Your two options are either buying a pre-made iMac inside a chrome, gold or charcoal case, or ordering the case separately and slapping that Betty on yourself. Either way, you'll be the coolest guy in your high school. And isn't that worth $500 and your dignity? [Chromac via Crunchgear]