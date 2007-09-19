There's not much detail on why this Huainan building was built in the shape of a violin and a piano, but our guess is it's to shame every little Chinese kid into taking up the two stereotypical instruments they play: the piano and the violin. Of course, their instruments aren't made of glass and aren't 100 feet tall, but these weigh just as much as the real ones do on those little kids' souls. We can still taste the tears. [Ce via Spluch]
Chinese Build Piano, Violin Shaped Buildings to Stereotypical Chinese Kids' Horror
