Chilean Antarctic Habitat Makes Living at the Bottom of the Earth Downright Homey

The Chilean Air Force developed special housing designs for when they hoof it down to Antarctica. Since Antarctica is really, really cold, they couldn't just set up regular tents and buildings. Instead, they designed this sweet custom research station.

It consists of a long tube hallway with connecting modules that house dining areas, meeting rooms, research labs, and sleeping areas. The entire structure is designed and built to work with the surrounding landscape, facing in way that has wind blow snow against the long sides of the tunnel, providing additional insulation and protection from the elements. All in all, the whole thing can house 100 people (relatively) comfortably. I'll still pass on going there, but keep up the good work, Chile. [Plataforma Arquitectura via NOTCOT.org]