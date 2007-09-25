Chilean Antarctic Habitat Makes Living at the Bottom of the Earth Downright Homey

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

portada_arqze.jpgThe Chilean Air Force developed special housing designs for when they hoof it down to Antarctica. Since Antarctica is really, really cold, they couldn't just set up regular tents and buildings. Instead, they designed this sweet custom research station.

It consists of a long tube hallway with connecting modules that house dining areas, meeting rooms, research labs, and sleeping areas. The entire structure is designed and built to work with the surrounding landscape, facing in way that has wind blow snow against the long sides of the tunnel, providing additional insulation and protection from the elements. All in all, the whole thing can house 100 people (relatively) comfortably. I'll still pass on going there, but keep up the good work, Chile. [Plataforma Arquitectura via NOTCOT.org]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

