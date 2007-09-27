Ceramic Paper Speakers Look Better than they Sound

Singaporean Yong Jieyu's ceramic paper speakers (actually, they're less speaker than amplifier) are made from clay — one of the best materials for sound amplification thanks to its low sound absorbent coefficiency — and recycled music scores. Place your an earphone inside each "speaker" and voila! your tunes can be heard by all and sundry. The speakers are just a part of the research project into Noise/Sound that he is doing as part of his Masters degree at the Design Academy in Eindhoven. [Yong Jieyu via Treehugger]