Mobile Makers Agree on a Single Charging Plug

Mini_Micro_2.jpgSamsung, Motorola, Sony Ericsson, LG, and Nokia have agreed to use micro USB as a charging-plug standard for phones. Your days of buying a bagful of accessories every time you switch phones have come to an end. Well, not quite. You will still have to toss out all your mini USB chargers, as this decision in truth indicates a rejection of that budding de facto standard. Yep, all the carriers and accessories makers will have one last chance to profit before the standard is in place. [News.com via BoingBoing]

AU: I think this is actually the best choice, because micro USB is suitable for devices like small Bluetooth headsets too. So all your accessories and phones will charge off one charger - perfect. And I already have more than one mini-to-micro USB adapter, so it isn't like mini USB chargers will be out the door. They'll easily adapt to the new task. Great to see a standard on the way! -SB

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
netflix streaming

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

