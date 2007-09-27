Ceiva 8-Inch Digital Picture Frame Now $2,248, Comes with Fridge

Digital-picture frame pioneer Ceiva is jumping the gun on Whirlpool's latest refrigerator announcement, called "centralpark" I believe. The concept has been shown off before, but this is its first production application: it's got a modular interface at the top, and Ceiva (and presumably others) have built something to fit the module. Why did Whirlpool go with a Wi-Fi-enabled LCD frame first? Because the #1 complaint is that magnets no longer stick to modern fridges, and people want to look at their damn baby pics! [Ceiva]