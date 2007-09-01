Casio Exilim, First 360 View

We just stopped by Casio's booth to get our eyes on the new Exilim we told you about earlier today. Shooting a drool-worthy 60fps bursts and 300fps of VGA video, it's a beefy camera—definitely heftier than my Rebel XTi (from what we could see through the glass).

Something you won't see in the press release: this isn't a real SLR since no mirror is used. So internally it resembles a point-and-click more than its dSLR competition. Prototype spec dump after the jump.

Effective pixels: 6.0 million Imaging element: 1/1.8 inch high speed CMOS sensor High speed burst: 60 images per second at 6 million pixels (JPEG) High speed movie: 300fps, Motion JPEG, AVI format, VGA Lens/focal distance: 12 lenses in 9 groups, F2.7-4.6, approx 35mm to 420mm Zoom: 12X optical Image stabilization: CMOS-shift Screen: 2.8-inch widescreen TFT color LCD, approx 230,000 pixels Viewfinder: Color LCD, approx 200,000 pixels Dimensions: 127.5mm x 79.5mm x 130m (650g minus battery, etc)