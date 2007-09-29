Carl Lewis Vibro-Exerciser Violently Vibrates the Fat Right Off Of You

If there's one person in this world who has the skill and experience needed to build a wildly vibrating exercise machine, it's famed Olympian Carl Lewis. Mr. Lewis has just released a machine called the Vibro-Exerciser, which supposedly uses your "subconscious muscle responses" to help reduce fat and improve circulation. The $283 machine is supposed to work 70% better than regular ol' exercise, except that, well, it probably doesn't work at all. But then again, I know very little about giant vibrators. [CarlLewisFitness via UberReview]