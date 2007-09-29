If there's one person in this world who has the skill and experience needed to build a wildly vibrating exercise machine, it's famed Olympian Carl Lewis. Mr. Lewis has just released a machine called the Vibro-Exerciser, which supposedly uses your "subconscious muscle responses" to help reduce fat and improve circulation. The $283 machine is supposed to work 70% better than regular ol' exercise, except that, well, it probably doesn't work at all. But then again, I know very little about giant vibrators. [CarlLewisFitness via UberReview]
Carl Lewis Vibro-Exerciser Violently Vibrates the Fat Right Off Of You
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.