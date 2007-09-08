Be James Bondian in your payment method with the Card Managing Wallet — a shiny metal "wallet" that holds your cards in handy, ejectable slots. Especially great if you have Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, the wallet comes in two different sizes — a 6-card holder for $39.99 and a 12-card holder for $59.99. Useful in theory, sure — but what if I have two Visas? And, more importantly, where exactly does my cash go? [UberReview via UberGizmo]
Card Managing Wallet Keeps You Neater Than a German
