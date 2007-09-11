When you're trying to picture how loud this 180.5db subwoofer that set the world record for the loudest sound for a single sub is, you can't picture jet planes or chainsaws or firecrackers. No, you need to go a bit higher—into the realm of atomic bombs and nuclear disasters. So yes, this Digital Designs 9918Z 18-inch subwoofer that's powered from four Stetsom KD amps at 26,000 watts is a rolling nuclear explosion when it crunks down your street. That'll show the kids (and the old man with the heart condition) who's boss. [Audio Junkies]
Car Subwoofer World Record Set At 180.5db
