Canon's Selphy ES2 Photo Printer Can't Hold Your Lunch

Though the lunchbox business is long dead, their futuristic-yet-tote-friendly look has made its way to the 4x6 photo printers. Canon's 4.5lb. dye-sub Selphy ES2 is the latest example, with its 3" LCD, an "Easy-Scroll" wheel, simple snap-and-print ink cartridges and built-in clipart for adding cartoon antics to your more somber shots. Now if only the $200 printer came emblazoned with Batman or, say, Josie and some of the tastier Pussycats. [Canon]