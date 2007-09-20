Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Canon Rolls Out REALiS SX7 and X700 Projectors, Touts Psychedelic Color Accuracy

canon_sxprojector.jpgCanon just rolled out two new projectors in its REALiS multimedia line, and both of these specialty units are aimed at artists and suits. Designed to be super bright and capable of displaying exceptionally accurate colors, the top of the line is the SX7 pictured above, aimed at pro photogs and graphics and printing mavens. Whoa, this thing blasts 4000 ANSI lumens, plenty of juice for even a brightly lit room. What makes it cool is its colour reproduction, which Canon says gives "the widest range of Adobe RGB colour space of any projector." For all that accuracy, you'll pay a dear price, though: it'll be $6,999.

Positioned as a price-performance leader, the REALiS X700 is next new model down the line, backing off the resolution a bit 1024x768 but still cranking out that colour accuracy and 4000 ANSI lumens. This one's aimed at business presentations, with three stereo audio inputs and a variable stereo audio output. It's going to be $3999. Both these LCoS (Liquid Crystal on Silicon) models will be available in December. [Canon]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles