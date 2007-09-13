Canon's 40D DSLR has been shipping for a few weeks now, and Crave's Stephen Shankland notes that samples shots abound on Flickr, if you're curious to see just how good modern DSLRs are. He also points to Wyofoto's comparison of the 40D image quality, and found it to be within spitting distance of Canon's higher end 5D. Good stuff to know, in case you're in the market for a Canon. [Flickr and Wyofoto via CNet]
Canon 40D DSLR Sample Shots On Flickr
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.