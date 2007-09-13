Canon 40D DSLR Sample Shots On Flickr

Canon's 40D DSLR has been shipping for a few weeks now, and Crave's Stephen Shankland notes that samples shots abound on Flickr, if you're curious to see just how good modern DSLRs are. He also points to Wyofoto's comparison of the 40D image quality, and found it to be within spitting distance of Canon's higher end 5D. Good stuff to know, in case you're in the market for a Canon. [Flickr and Wyofoto via CNet]