Cane Map Empowers Old Man Adventurers

canemap.jpgWhen we see something like this Cane Map, all we can think of is the Sean Connery-esque Colonel Gentleman from Venture Bros., but we suspect any old dude will find it incredibly useful. You see, it's a cane, but it's also a map—the duality of which probably exploded as many minds when it was invented back in 1940 as the atomic bombs tests around the same time. Except this map (made for the American Legion National Convention) is of Boston, where the only treasure you'll find are the highways leading out. [CooperHewitt via Wired via Sci Fi]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

