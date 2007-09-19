When we see something like this Cane Map, all we can think of is the Sean Connery-esque Colonel Gentleman from Venture Bros., but we suspect any old dude will find it incredibly useful. You see, it's a cane, but it's also a map—the duality of which probably exploded as many minds when it was invented back in 1940 as the atomic bombs tests around the same time. Except this map (made for the American Legion National Convention) is of Boston, where the only treasure you'll find are the highways leading out. [CooperHewitt via Wired via Sci Fi]
Cane Map Empowers Old Man Adventurers
