Paranoiac readers of California, you can now relax thanks to Senate Bill 362. No longer will it be lawful for employers to require you and your coworkers to have RFID chips embedded within your skin. If they are caught doing so the State of California will slap them with an initial $10,000 fine, followed by a subsequent $1,000 fine for each day that the subdermal chip stays implanted. Although to report them you'd have to know about the chip, right? And if your company is the type who'd go around implanting RFID chips within their employees, wouldn't it be within reach for them to secretly implant them as well? Oh great, new things to worry about. [Ars Technica]
California Bans Mandatory Subdermal RFID Tagging
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.