California Bans Mandatory Subdermal RFID Tagging

Paranoiac readers of California, you can now relax thanks to Senate Bill 362. No longer will it be lawful for employers to require you and your coworkers to have RFID chips embedded within your skin. If they are caught doing so the State of California will slap them with an initial $10,000 fine, followed by a subsequent $1,000 fine for each day that the subdermal chip stays implanted. Although to report them you'd have to know about the chip, right? And if your company is the type who'd go around implanting RFID chips within their employees, wouldn't it be within reach for them to secretly implant them as well? Oh great, new things to worry about. [Ars Technica]