Cable Wrap; Clever, Good Looking, Mess Cleaning And Single

Unfortunately, like acne on a pubescent teenager's face, wired headphones are still ubiquitous. Also, unless you are a silhouette in an iPod commercial, they look like crap too. Audio-Technica has released a primitive solution called the Cable Wrap. The Cable Wrap consists of a double clip design; one to attach to your lapel or penis and another to get that wired mess in order. Available in five non-offensive colors, the $7.72 asking price is a steal. Given the cool, simple design, we certainly would not mind having it adorn our flabby man-breasts. As soon as we have saved up our wages, we shall be queuing. [Random Good Stuff] .