Some of the dudes from Bungie got a chance to tool around in WETA's Warthog replica. As you can see, knowing how to drive in video games and knowing how to drive in real life are two very different things. Nice work, you boneheads. [TechEBlog]
Bungie Guys Drive Warthog Replica Into a Building
