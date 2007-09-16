Bullseye Extinguisher, Useful in Fake Fire

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

bullex.jpgThe Bullseye Extinguisher Training System is a practicing system made for those who aren't so sure about their mad extinguisher skillz. A digital panel responds to a laser emitting from the extinguisher, assumable responding just as a real flame would to a real flame extinguisher. We're not sure what it costs, though the system is sure to be cheaper than burning down another room of your house.

But if a fire occurs in our home, we're not going to be a "hero" and try to stop it. We're grabbing the important things before scurrying out the door: our wife, cat, laptop, a console or two, our Tivo (and all of its irreplaceable Janet Jackson nipple slippage), maybe something to snack on and a pair of clean underwear. And then we'll tearfully explain to the insurance companies how we "lost it all," hopefully in a convincing enough manner that they don't notice use clutching our laptop, a console or two, our Tivo (and all of its irreplaceable Janet Jackson nipple slippage), maybe something to snack on and underwear. [product via shinyshiny]

