Here's the broomstick arcade machine again, now in some spellbinding hot witch video action. Although the pottertastic nature of the game is too niche, the controls look even better live: watch as she throws spells drawing signs in the game touch-sensitive screen while riding the broomstick. Maybe it's just me, but I find the combination quite cool and, somehow, disturbingly arousing. [Gizmodo Japan]
Broomstick Arcade Succesfully Combines Nintendo Wii and DS Concepts In One (Verdict: Awesome)
