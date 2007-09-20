I am not sure how you use this broom joystick or what arcade "from Taiwan game manufacturer MEGA NET&TECH" our japanese Giz colleagues are talking about, but I'm sure of one thing: the audience will be very limited. To play with this thing, either you have to be a hot witch or you will look like a potterrific doofus. [Gizmodo Japan and Kotaku]
Broom Game Controller for Harry Potter Wannabes
