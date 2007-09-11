Chip manufacturer Broadcom has gone ahead and decided to add Bluetooth to its reference platform for consumer set-top boxes. Not only does this mean that you might be able to use a Bluetooth device as a remote control, but also opens up the possibility of having direct audio transfers. That means either wireless speakers or headphones are a very easy and real possibility. Maybe Sony wasn't as crazy as we originally thought for skipping IR on the PS3. [The Register]
Broadcom To Bring Bluetooth To Set-Top Boxes
