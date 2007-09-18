Britain to Abolish Petrol and Diesel Cars by 2040, Captain Planet Rejoices

In an effort to stop the Earth from becoming a barren wasteland, British Liberal Democrats announced plans to completely abolish gasoline petrol- and diesel-powered cars by 2040. To aid them in their quest, the politicians proposed increasing Britain's car tax by Â£2000 (or roughly $4000) specifically for larger vehicles like 4x4s, while lower-emission vehicles would be taxed less or nothing at all.

Right now, it's all talk, with no real solid ideas behind it. The politicians have suggested that completely switching to alternative fuel sources and raising highway tolls to fund a national rail system are key — but we'll see if any of it actually happens. Both my lungs and I pray to God that it will. [Scotsman via Wired]