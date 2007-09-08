BRio Flying Boat: Flies, Boats

The BRio flying boat may look like a raft glued to a glider, but it's so much more! Because when the $10,000 kit is assembled with an engine, you and a bikini-clad friend will boast cruising speeds of 44mph for distances over 100 miles. The contraption works because the hydrodynamic boat is naturally aerodynamic. And to be fair, the experience looks like a lot of fun if it doesn't get you killed. Which it will. [brio via crave]