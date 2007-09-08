The BRio flying boat may look like a raft glued to a glider, but it's so much more! Because when the $10,000 kit is assembled with an engine, you and a bikini-clad friend will boast cruising speeds of 44mph for distances over 100 miles. The contraption works because the hydrodynamic boat is naturally aerodynamic. And to be fair, the experience looks like a lot of fun if it doesn't get you killed. Which it will. [brio via crave]
BRio Flying Boat: Flies, Boats
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.