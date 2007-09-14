Retired taggers with desk jobs and itchy fingers can go to town on Suck UK's latest object of desire, the graffiti train. Ghostly white, it's just waiting to be turned into a work of art. Wannabe taggers bestowed with less talent can use the transfers that come in the pack. And plain weirdos can just take the transfers and use them on trains. Cost is Â£25 ($50.) [Suck UK]
Bring out your Inner Vandal with the Graffiti Train
