Here's a video of a guy named Jean being surprised to find out what we learned earlier in the week: Any sort of iPhone app installation, unlocked or not, won't be supported by the warranty Indian Givers at Apple. No Service for You! What brings the whole situation home for me is to see the loss and pain this guy's face expresses as he finds out he's SOL. That is, until the hackers figure out how to reverse the bricking. (Which this kind Apple Genius agrees is the only hope, as he's rendered unable to help.) Turn up the headphones, this one is muddled. The Lesson is, if you're going to try to slip one by Apple, play dumb: "What's an app?"
Bring a Bricked iPhone to the Genius Bar and Talk to the Hand (Video)
