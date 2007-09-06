Breakfast Wrap: Best of Wednesday Night

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

breakfast-eggs-ipod.jpg iPods, iPods, iPods. Specifically, the touch, nano, shuffle, and classic. Who needs an iPhone when you've got the ultimate range of iPods to choose from? Make mine a touch, please.

And in other news..

Sony LocationFree, now in HD. Can you get this here? Whatever. You can definitely buy OS. And, yeah, now with HD!

World's first spaceport designed, construction starts 2008. Virgin Galactic one step closer to commercial launch.

Spy glasses let you take secret POV videos. For US$1,600+, they could make them at least a bit cooler looking.

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

