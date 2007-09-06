Breakfast Wrap: Best of Wednesday Night

iPods, iPods, iPods. Specifically, the touch, nano, shuffle, and classic. Who needs an iPhone when you've got the ultimate range of iPods to choose from? Make mine a touch, please.

And in other news..

Sony LocationFree, now in HD. Can you get this here? Whatever. You can definitely buy OS. And, yeah, now with HD!

World's first spaceport designed, construction starts 2008. Virgin Galactic one step closer to commercial launch.

Spy glasses let you take secret POV videos. For US$1,600+, they could make them at least a bit cooler looking.