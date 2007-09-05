Breakfast Wrap: Best of Tuesday Night

Supercomputing on a budget. 26.25 Teraflops from four microATX / dual core hook ups. Some real mojo there.

Google Phone all but confirmed... Om Malik shares five 'facts' from a 'reliable source'.

Think Secret practically promises iPod Touch/Nano tomorrow. I guess we'll find out by this time tomorrow!

Germans plan colossal new Great Pyramid. For burials and everything. 100x bigger than 'the' Great Pyramid. I call nuts.

California bans mandatory subdermal RFID tagging. Nice pre-emptive strike against Big Brother corporations, and for the ultra paranoid.

Toyota releases US$300 iPod integration kit for all current model cars. Official integration for the price of an actual iPod? I'll stick with my DLO kit.

[Eggs thanks to Malias]