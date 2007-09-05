Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Breakfast Wrap: Best of Tuesday Night

breakfast-eggs.jpg Supercomputing on a budget. 26.25 Teraflops from four microATX / dual core hook ups. Some real mojo there.

Google Phone all but confirmed... Om Malik shares five 'facts' from a 'reliable source'.

Think Secret practically promises iPod Touch/Nano tomorrow. I guess we'll find out by this time tomorrow!

Germans plan colossal new Great Pyramid. For burials and everything. 100x bigger than 'the' Great Pyramid. I call nuts.

California bans mandatory subdermal RFID tagging. Nice pre-emptive strike against Big Brother corporations, and for the ultra paranoid.

Toyota releases US$300 iPod integration kit for all current model cars. Official integration for the price of an actual iPod? I'll stick with my DLO kit.

[Eggs thanks to Malias]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

