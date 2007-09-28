Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Breakfast Wrap: Best of Thursday Night

Sony NW-A910 video Walkman. Watch and record digital TV - sweeeeet.

Gateway 30-inch ExtremeHD monitor has HQV processing. We can't get it, but maybe Dell will update their 30-inch with these awesome features?

Electrobike Pi - best motorised bicycle ever? Battery will take you 40km even if you don't pedal.

Palm-sized phone jammer gives gabbers the smackdown. These should be built into the armrest of all seats at the cinema.

Cool new robots from iRobot. The gutter cleaning Looj and a webcam for remote viewing of your home.

Aptera electric three-wheeler. Pre-orders now in US, $20k car, very, very green.

iPhone firmware 1.1.1 out: Breaks 3rd party apps, relocks phones. Phones being sent into semi-bricked 'activation limbo'.

