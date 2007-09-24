Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Breakfast Wrap: Best of the Weekend

breakfast-porridge.jpg Hope you had a good one. Maybe you knocked over some work in prep for a big week of Halo 3? Whatever you did, here's what went down on Giz.

Broomstick arcade successfully combines Wii and DS concepts in one. Broomstick for riding, touchscreen for 'casting spells'.

Software guru rips Apple for cashing in on closed systems. Profiteering when you're already in the money rarely goes down well.

Mobile makers agree in single charge plug standard. It's micro USB! Can they please agree to this as a standard PC interface as well?

Google to lay own transpacific cable. Meetings for this plan have actually been going down in Sydney.

PS3 Dualshock 3 tech same as Dualshock 2 tech. Sony caves to pressure for rumble, but still won't play nice with Immersion.

Apple store voiding warranty on unlocked phones? Reset before return - if you can manage to return it from here.

Ishikawa-Namiki Komuro preparing 'sight' system for the blind. Haptic array of 'optical-hair modules' to wear on the skin.

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles