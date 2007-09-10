Breakfast Wrap: Best of the Weekend

Vutec's Artscreen cool motorised TV frame reveals your LCD. For some, a TV isn't a piece of art on its own. I just don't understand...

New line of iPods not compatible with old third-party video gear. The hidden cost of an upgrade.

Sharp Aquos 19-incher loses dick contest, wins our heart. I could see one of these in a waterproof housing near the bathtub.

Thought-controlled wheelchair helps the disabled. Add hover capabilities and we should just call this a cyber-upgrade.

Viacom putting all of The Daily Show online. In my recent house move I lost my access to Foxtel... so this is perfectly timed!