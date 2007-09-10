Breakfast Wrap: Best of the Weekend

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Vutec's Artscreen cool motorised TV frame reveals your LCD. For some, a TV isn't a piece of art on its own. I just don't understand...

New line of iPods not compatible with old third-party video gear. The hidden cost of an upgrade.

Sharp Aquos 19-incher loses dick contest, wins our heart. I could see one of these in a waterproof housing near the bathtub.

Thought-controlled wheelchair helps the disabled. Add hover capabilities and we should just call this a cyber-upgrade.

Viacom putting all of The Daily Show online. In my recent house move I lost my access to Foxtel... so this is perfectly timed!

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

