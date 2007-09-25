Breakfast Wrap: Best of Monday Night

This is what 1GB of storaged looked like 20 years ago. 'Nuff said.

Lego master builds Halo 3 Master Chief. In honour of launch day there's some cool Halo stuff today.

800MHz G4 Macs are dead to Leopard. They are long in the tooth... my 1GHz G4 Powerbook is struggling a bit...

Readers get to play with real AT4 anti-armour bazooka. Kick ass. And deeply frightening at the same time.

Vox amPlugs for guitarists on the run. Awesome amp for headphones. What a great idea.

Microsoft offering Vista-to-XP downgrade option to anyone, not just OEMs. We haven't tested the theory, but CNet Asia has. Ultimate/Business only.

Best. Stylus. Ever. Seriously, the best ever. Katana stylus for Ninja Gaiden DS.

Star Wars Lego AT-AT motorised for your amusement. No mods, this is actually a Lego kit.