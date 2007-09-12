Brando Wii Light Gun Has Two Modes: Regular and Pistol

If you can't wait for the official Nintendo Wiimote Light Gun to come out, Brando's Light Gun looks just as good. It's the standard "gun up front, nunchuk in back" scheme that Nintendo has, but Brando's version actually detaches into a pistol-only mode. And if our hands-on time at E3 told us anything. breaking out into pistol mode is something you're going to want to do often (standard mode is kinda uncomfortable/weird). [Brando]