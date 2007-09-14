Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Brando USB Pedometer Good for Walkers, Rabbits, US Presidents

ULIFE012100_01_L.jpgIt may not be as fancy as the Nike+iPod stuff, but this USB Pedometer can record your step data for three days and then upload it to your computer using a USB cable. The data then gets analyzed using the included software, telling you how many doughnuts you have to eat to compensate for all the calories you have burned. Specs after the jump.

ULIFE012100_06_L.jpgULIFE012100_02_L.jpgULIFE012100_04_L.jpgULIFE012100_03_L.jpg

Specs

Pedometer displays steps taken to 999,999 Memory retains up to 3 days of step data between uploads Upload your data to the interactive interface to chart your outcome View calories burned and details on your daily activities Exercise log Calender feature Event alarm Personalize Dimension: 5.5 x 5.5 x 2.2 cm Weight:20g

System Requirements: Microsoft Windows 2000, XP or higher PC with Pentium 3 or compatible processor that operates at 1.5GHz or faster Display adapter capable of 800 x 600 in 16 bit color 256MB of system RAM 200MB available hard disk space CD-ROM drive One available USB port

Package Contents: USB Pedometer USB Cable Instructional manual Software & Driver C

It will be available in November for $17 and, as a bonus, it looks like a gun practice target —even if you don't walk, it's the perfect present for rabbits, ducks, presidents and any other animal. [Brando]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles