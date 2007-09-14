Brando USB Pedometer Good for Walkers, Rabbits, US Presidents

It may not be as fancy as the Nike+iPod stuff, but this USB Pedometer can record your step data for three days and then upload it to your computer using a USB cable. The data then gets analyzed using the included software, telling you how many doughnuts you have to eat to compensate for all the calories you have burned. Specs after the jump.

Specs Pedometer displays steps taken to 999,999 Memory retains up to 3 days of step data between uploads Upload your data to the interactive interface to chart your outcome View calories burned and details on your daily activities Exercise log Calender feature Event alarm Personalize Dimension: 5.5 x 5.5 x 2.2 cm Weight:20g System Requirements: Microsoft Windows 2000, XP or higher PC with Pentium 3 or compatible processor that operates at 1.5GHz or faster Display adapter capable of 800 x 600 in 16 bit color 256MB of system RAM 200MB available hard disk space CD-ROM drive One available USB port Package Contents: USB Pedometer USB Cable Instructional manual Software & Driver C

It will be available in November for $17 and, as a bonus, it looks like a gun practice target —even if you don't walk, it's the perfect present for rabbits, ducks, presidents and any other animal. [Brando]