Booze in Tubes to Revolutionize High School Parties Everywhere

Do you like fruity alcoholic beverages that allow you to get wasted without ever really tasting the booze in your drinks? Are you a functional alcoholic on the go? Good news! GO Wodka is a new line of fruity hooch that comes packaged in portable, toothpaste-like tubes. No one will suspect that you're actually sucking GO Wodka Extreme Raspberry (10.5% ABV) out of that pink tube while walking down the sidewalk, at least until you puke out a big pile of neon bile all over the place. You've always been so classy. [Product Page via Book of Joe]