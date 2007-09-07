Do you like fruity alcoholic beverages that allow you to get wasted without ever really tasting the booze in your drinks? Are you a functional alcoholic on the go? Good news! GO Wodka is a new line of fruity hooch that comes packaged in portable, toothpaste-like tubes. No one will suspect that you're actually sucking GO Wodka Extreme Raspberry (10.5% ABV) out of that pink tube while walking down the sidewalk, at least until you puke out a big pile of neon bile all over the place. You've always been so classy. [Product Page via Book of Joe]
Booze in Tubes to Revolutionize High School Parties Everywhere
