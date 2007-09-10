Bookinist Chair for Biker Librarians

We've long been missing Something in our lives, and we believe It to be the Bookinist chair. Accommodating eighty or so books we're meaning to read, a secret arm compartment will hide our shameful lack of erudition while we really only use the chair to pop some wheelies.

Sure it looks a bit absurd now, but give the public library system another 5 years of Internet manhandling. Version 2.0 will be in every city, feature nitrous oxide and a flag shiny enough to cause luminescent combustion to any paper within a 5 mile radius. And it will be awesome. [bookinist via neatorama]