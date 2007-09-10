Bookinist Chair for Biker Librarians

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

BOOKINIST_persp_04.jpgWe've long been missing Something in our lives, and we believe It to be the Bookinist chair. Accommodating eighty or so books we're meaning to read, a secret arm compartment will hide our shameful lack of erudition while we really only use the chair to pop some wheelies.

BOOKINIST_detail_armlehne.jpgBOOKINIST_frontal_07.jpgBOOKINIST_persp_04.jpgBOOKINIST_regal.jpgBOOKINIST_schrank.jpgBOOKINIST_seite_weiss_01.jpgBookinist_fenster_02.jpgBOOKINIST_flur.jpg

Sure it looks a bit absurd now, but give the public library system another 5 years of Internet manhandling. Version 2.0 will be in every city, feature nitrous oxide and a flag shiny enough to cause luminescent combustion to any paper within a 5 mile radius. And it will be awesome. [bookinist via neatorama]

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

