When I was a kid and a dinosaur popped out of a book it was one of the most joyful experiences of my life &mdash now if only that dinosaur was a glowing lamp. Takeshi Ishiguro's Book of Lights is a coffee table book that, like every good book, has no real content &mdash all it has is pop-up lamp that's powered by a low voltage adapter. The lit lamp, using three .06 watt LEDs, isn't exactly the brightest light source in the world but this is an exercise in style, not functionality. [TreeHugger via Artecnica]
Book of Lights Pop-Up Lamp
