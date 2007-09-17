BMW M3 Gets Its Own Racing Game

It's no series of short films starring Clive Owen directed by film auteurs (minus Guy Ritchie), but BMW's Virtual M3 Challenge is the latest way the car maker's showing off how great their Bimmers are. The M3 Coupe game lets you pick cockpit, bonnet, bumper and chase-cam views, as well as configuring your car by customising the colour and rims. It may not be a PGR, a Forza or a Gran Turismo, but it's free and lets you experience an M3 without actually going to college, getting a good job and managing your money wisely. [M3 Challenge via Luxvelocity]