Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

BMW M3 Gets Its Own Racing Game

BMW_M3_Challenge004.jpgIt's no series of short films starring Clive Owen directed by film auteurs (minus Guy Ritchie), but BMW's Virtual M3 Challenge is the latest way the car maker's showing off how great their Bimmers are. The M3 Coupe game lets you pick cockpit, bonnet, bumper and chase-cam views, as well as configuring your car by customising the colour and rims. It may not be a PGR, a Forza or a Gran Turismo, but it's free and lets you experience an M3 without actually going to college, getting a good job and managing your money wisely. [M3 Challenge via Luxvelocity]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles