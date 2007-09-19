Blue Label -Snail- Espresso Machine Hopefully Makes Espresso That Matches Its Looks

We've seen our fair share of high design-minded espresso machines, but the Blue Label -Snail- by Pierre Ittner is without a doubt the sleekest, most comely java juicer we've come across. According to Google's machine translation, it's forged from aluminum, uses nespresso pods—hopefully not just—and has a 19-bar pump, with the alluring deep blue hue coming from a "flip-flop" lacquer. If extremely attractive espresso machines are your cup of coffee (sorry), be sure to scope out the other prototype designs on the site.

[room69 via OhGizmo!]