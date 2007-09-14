Bitmicro's E-Disk Altima 461GB Flash Drive Almost As Durable As God

Bitmicro Networks has announced the release of the new E-Disk Altima E2A3GL heavy duty SSD flash drive that holds a huge 461GB and is as sturdy as a Russian housewife. The 2.5-inch hard drive has a standard Serial ATA (SATA) interface and is designed to operate in both fairly cold and fairly hot temperatures (-40 to +85 degrees Celsius).

Built specifically for industrial and military applications, the drive will have ten years of data integrity and will be able to sustain strong shocks and vibrations. Available in March 2008, there's no information on how much the E-Disk Altima will cost just yet but considering their target market, it's going to be about as much as a tank. [Linux Devices via Crave]