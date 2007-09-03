Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Bird-Electron Kodak Speakers Produce Kicking Sounds For Ants

beko.jpgBird-Electron is as crazy as their name, also proven by this diabolical excuse for a set of portable speakers.

The Kodak Speakers are constructed from recycled 35mm plastic film cases. The set does not require any power source other than the energy it draws from the connected MP3 player. The sounds are projected as "omni-directional sound waves." We are guessing that, basically means, they sound like crap. Still, if you have $55 burning a hole in your pocket and you want to buy some speakers that will win you some brownie points with the green crowd, by all means go for it. If wasting your cash in this manner is just not satisfying enough, equally pointless wastes of cash include; throwing your money in a bin, burning your cash or burying your Benjamins in a remote location you are unlikely to recall. [Product Page via Technabob] .

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles