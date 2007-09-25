Bicycles built for two seem like they'd be romantic, but how do you decide who gets to sit in front? It's clearly the better position, as you get a view of the open road rather than of your bikemate's sweaty back. That's why this strange mutant two-person bike makes sense… sort of. I mean, it seems like just riding separate bikes would be easiest, but what do I know? [eBay via Spulch]
Bicycle for Two Seats Riders Next to Each Other
