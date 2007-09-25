Best. Stylus. Ever. (a.k.a. Ninja > Pirates)

The pirate over at Kotaku has just discovered what he's calling the "Best Damn Swag on the Planet," and we're calling "the best stylus ever." It's a stylus for Ninja Gaiden DS, but it's not just any stylus, it's a friggin sword. It even has a little sheath to stick it into! Can you imagine playing Pokemon with that thing? Or whipping it and using it as a stylus in your Windows Mobile phone? "Hey John, give me a sec to check my calendar with my fucking NINJA KATANA." And then you throw the stylus into his eye, officially ending your lunch meeting. [Kotaku]