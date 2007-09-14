Before I catch my flight back to SF, here are a few choice shots of my favourite fun at Wired's 2007 Nextfest down in LA. Notable things include nano ferrite "magnetic fluid" solutions, prototypes of JPL's Mars rover running over Justin from Justin.tv (above), a giant disco wall that comes to life when your mobile phone EMI hits its wiring system, Jeff Han's latest multitouch systems, a Japanese robot that looks like a samurai, complete with sword, armour, and glowing red eyes, a few rainbow touch instruments like the laptop orchestra, some UAVs, one blonde wearing body armour being hit with a shovel by another blonde, hyper efficient solar cells that can collect light from multiple angles, a supercomputer efficient enough to be powered by a team of cyclists, a bipedal robot with Albert Einstein's head. Lots of stuff, and I'll have videos of the rest, tomorrow. Mega-gallery here:
Best of Wired Nextfest 2007 Walkthrough
