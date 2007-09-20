Ben Heck Sticks an Xbox 360 Wireless Controller into an Original Xbox Controller

Console modder Ben Heck generally takes formerly gigantic things and crams them into small packages. For his most recent project, he did the opposite: He stuck an Xbox 360 wireless controller into an original Xbox controller, which is monstrous in size. While yes, he added batteries and wireless capabilities to the original Xbox controller, it just doesn't feel as exciting as, say, an Xbox 360 laptop. I mean, who wants to go back to that terrible controller, anyways? [Ben Heck via Technabob]