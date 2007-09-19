Belkin TuneBase FM Finds the Best FM Frequency

Compatible with pretty much every Apple player except for the iPhone, this Belkin TuneBase FM has ClearScan technology, which searches all FM stations and finds the least-used one for you to broadcast your tunes on. It's $89, has a docking station, and plugs neatly into your car's cigarette adapter. Of course, even with the cleanest FM station, you're still going to run into some interference, which is why we still recommend the $10, 1995 method of using a tape adapter. [Belkin]