Belkin Releases iPod Classic and Nano SportBands, Cases

Belkin's followed up Apple's announcements yesterday with a few accessory announcements today. Among them are the Sport Amband Plus for the iPod Classic, Nano and Touch ($US29), and the Sport Armband for iPod Classic, Nano ($US19) and Touch ($US29). The Plus has a hook fastener and a cable capsule for earphone storage as well as a pocket for your keys.

There's also Belkin's Remix Acrylic Case for Nano ($US24), Classic and Touch ($US29), the Remix Metal case for Nano ($US24) and classic ($US29), the Leather Sleeve for Nano ($US24), Classic and Touch ($US29), the Leather Folio for Nano ($US24), Classic and Touch ($US29), and the Silicone for Nano ($US14), Classic and Touch ($US19). [Belkin]