Bedtime Stories Seem Darker with the Darth Vader Bedside Light

dv-lamp.jpgAre you sitting comfortably? Then let me breathe heavily. Schooooooooooooo. Once upon a time, there was a Jedi Knight called Anakin Skywalker, who went in search of the Dark Side. Schooooooooooooo. If this lamp had been available to light up those long, lonely evenings, and throw patterns on his matching Darth Vader bed linen, Schooooooooooooo, then maybe he'd have been so scared at night that he wouldn't have crossed over. Schooooooooooooo. Maybe he'd have become Celine Dion's marimba player, or a dancer at the Folies Bergere, Schooooooooooooo, maybe he'd be working his ass off as a Giz intern, so we could send him out on coffee runs and force him to do the housework when we're too busy. Schooooooooooooo. I think he'd have become a furniture designer if he'd had one of these $40 buck lamps in his room.

Ow, my throat's hurting. [Collectors Gallery via GeekAlerts]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

