Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Beautiful Interactive London Bar Still Doesn't Help You Get Laid

24london.jpgLondon's interactive bar, TwentyFour, promises one thing - if there's a lack of feminine eye-candy, you can always pass the time by staring blankly at the ever-changing walls. The bar combines thousands of LED colour combinations with walls that are, in fact, projection screens, creating one of the coolest bars I've ever seen. Apparently, bar-goers can even change and/or add their own images to the ever-changing environment, giving a whole new beauty to urinating on a wall.

The coolest catch is the bar itself - which will summon the bartender when you lay your hand on it. A great idea, except when you've got 60 people surrounding the bar hopelessly pounding on it, it kind of kills the effect. Question is, when is TwentyFour coming here? We'll make better beer, we promise. [TwentyFour via Crave]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles