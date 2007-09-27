Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Beat Blinds Make Window Coverings Both Musical and Annoying

beatblinds.pngWith most of the Giz staff being apartment dwellers, we try to have as many dual function devices as possible, hence our love of gadgets. But we draw the line with Beat Blinds musical window covers. Surely there can't be anything more annoying than being woken up by someone banging out a xylophone rendition of "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" followed by a gentle "good morning." We'll just stick with our regular blinds and iHome alarm clock pumping out "I Feel Good", thank you very much. [Product Page via SwissMiss]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

