With most of the Giz staff being apartment dwellers, we try to have as many dual function devices as possible, hence our love of gadgets. But we draw the line with Beat Blinds musical window covers. Surely there can't be anything more annoying than being woken up by someone banging out a xylophone rendition of "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" followed by a gentle "good morning." We'll just stick with our regular blinds and iHome alarm clock pumping out "I Feel Good", thank you very much. [Product Page via SwissMiss]
Beat Blinds Make Window Coverings Both Musical and Annoying
