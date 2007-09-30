BEAM Bot Says Send Your Loved Ones A Bouquet of Robots

The BEAM Bot Club is offering a gift service that will provide the recipient with a new DIY BEAM Bot, once a month, for four months. The robots are part of the Biology, Electronics, Aesthetics, Mechanics (BEAM) range and are composed of basic analogue circuits. The subscription cost $170 and includes solar and battery powered critters, among others.So if you were having difficulty choosing a gift for your girlfriend this Christmas, Gizmodo has just pointed you in the right direction. If she doesn't love you after that, well, at least you have a small penis. Hang on, that's no conciliation—we tried. [Product Page via Wired]